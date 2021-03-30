Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.56. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

