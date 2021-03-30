Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) is Sunriver Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sunriver Management LLC trimmed its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53,962 shares during the period. Science Applications International accounts for 6.1% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Science Applications International worth $36,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Science Applications International by 98.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 375,020 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Science Applications International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,177,000 after acquiring an additional 315,890 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1,831.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 290,339 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $17,073,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 210,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.32. 5,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.78.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.