Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $735.08 Million

Brokerages predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce $735.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $719.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $764.49 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $725.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,600,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1,787.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after buying an additional 1,290,283 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 127,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 6,294.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 910,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,364,000 after buying an additional 896,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

SGMS traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

