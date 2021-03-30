Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,805 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Scientific Games worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $327,503,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $91,278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $63,521,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at $48,158,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1,318.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after buying an additional 394,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGMS. Truist upped their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

