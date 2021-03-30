Scott D. Buckiso Sells 9,148 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United States Steel stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 38,907,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,187,809. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on X. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.