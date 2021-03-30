ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $15,259.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00058912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047285 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,770.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00264178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,580,309 coins and its circulating supply is 33,896,698 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

