Scry.info (DDD) Price Up 255.8% Over Last Week

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 124.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 255.8% higher against the dollar. Scry.info has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $106,569.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Scry.info

DDD is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

Scry.info Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

