Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Down to $16.43

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.43, but opened at $15.88. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 391 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on SA shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 26.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.