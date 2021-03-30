Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Short Interest Up 77.1% in March

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,400 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the February 28th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SDRLF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. 249,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,626. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28. Seadrill has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.00.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

