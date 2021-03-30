Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 90.8% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SOMLY opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. Secom has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

