Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.00

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 27052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.30.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

