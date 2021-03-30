Secret (SCRT) One Day Volume Hits $3.24 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Secret has a total market cap of $193.72 million and $3.24 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.78 or 0.00004724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.08 or 0.00363892 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00029744 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.53 or 0.05727574 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 180,224,761 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

