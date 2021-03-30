Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Update

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,500 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the February 28th total of 556,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SECYF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

SECYF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. 960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

