Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

SES traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.64. 474,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,955. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.43. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$4.56. The stock has a market cap of C$571.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.64.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.72 per share, with a total value of C$30,151.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 492,715 shares in the company, valued at C$1,834,082.32. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$215,824.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at C$1,289,796.89.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

