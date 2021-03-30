Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches Market Cap of $11.25 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Seele-N coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $16.04 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seele-N has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,321.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00633295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Seele-N Coin Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

Seele-N Coin Trading

