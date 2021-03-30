Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Short Interest Up 80.4% in March

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the February 28th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SEER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seer from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.16. Seer has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Seer will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $22,756,635.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at $24,664,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $16,200,761.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 920,655 shares of company stock worth $59,060,018.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,842,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,940,000.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

