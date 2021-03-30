Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) PT Lowered to $60.00

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. Seer has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $86.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Seer will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 313,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $20,102,621.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,186,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $16,200,761.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 920,655 shares of company stock worth $59,060,018.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in Seer during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,614,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,483,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,306,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter worth $578,000.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

