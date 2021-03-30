Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Achieves Market Cap of $3.41 Million

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 74.8% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $287,711.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00057984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.52 or 0.00262661 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.16 or 0.00921567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00048404 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00075781 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00031175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

