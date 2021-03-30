Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Buys $41,000.00 in Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,013 shares in the company, valued at $742,153.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SELB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. 811,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,368. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.70.
Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.
Selecta Biosciences Company Profile
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.
