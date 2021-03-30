Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Buys $41,000.00 in Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,013 shares in the company, valued at $742,153.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SELB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. 811,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,368. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

