SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.72

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $5.10. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 229,978 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

In other SemiLEDs news, CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

