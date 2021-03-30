Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $80.60

Senior plc (LON:SNR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.60 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.46). Senior shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 460,904 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 94.86 ($1.24).

The company has a market cap of £461.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.60.

In other Senior news, insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 42,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

About Senior (LON:SNR)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

