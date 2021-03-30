Sentinel Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $71,443.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 51% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $472,322.33 and $71,443.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00021987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00048127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 6,301.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00618912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00067692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00026724 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

SENC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

