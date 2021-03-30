Sentinel Protocol Price Tops $0.29 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $132.61 million and $60.75 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021502 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00014869 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010574 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 673.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

