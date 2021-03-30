Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $124.33

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.33 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 139.80 ($1.83). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 136.40 ($1.78), with a volume of 938,210 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Serco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 178 ($2.33).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 124.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In other Serco Group news, insider Tim Lodge bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £50,800 ($66,370.53).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

