Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) rose 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 21,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,103,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 21.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $886,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

