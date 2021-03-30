Serum (SRM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $273.16 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $273.16 million and approximately $156.10 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $5.46 or 0.00009266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00057271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00248330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.74 or 0.00922255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00075859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00030888 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

