Sessia (KICKS) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Sessia has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Sessia has a market cap of $518,588.57 and $74,578.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sessia

KICKS is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,036,039 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

