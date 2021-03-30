Shadows (DOWS) Price Hits $2.75 on Exchanges

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004658 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Shadows has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $20.23 million and $3.19 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00057748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00251581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.01 or 0.00910525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00075718 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,350,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.