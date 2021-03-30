Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $550.91

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 550.91 ($7.20) and traded as high as GBX 652 ($8.52). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 646 ($8.44), with a volume of 373,580 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 611.44 ($7.99).

The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 623.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 550.91.

In other news, insider Ruth Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Shaftesbury stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

