Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

