SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd Buys 20,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wayfair accounts for approximately 0.7% of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Wayfair worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $1,734,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.06.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $339,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,664.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,269 shares of company stock worth $32,343,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $7.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,223. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.14. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

