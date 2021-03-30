SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd Has $108.05 Million Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd lowered its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,541,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,942,631 shares during the quarter. Community Health Systems makes up 5.9% of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd owned 12.16% of Community Health Systems worth $108,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after buying an additional 1,457,675 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,476,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,125,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 946.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,078,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 975,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.92. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

