SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd Increases Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 0.5% of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $817,532.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 362,040 shares of company stock valued at $78,534,115 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.93 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.07 and its 200 day moving average is $217.34. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.52 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

