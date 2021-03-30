Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

NYSE:SJR opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,517,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,864,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,743,000 after acquiring an additional 407,814 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

