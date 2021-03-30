Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323,399 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Shaw Communications worth $26,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

NYSE:SJR opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 93.94%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

