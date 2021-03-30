Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Downgraded by DBS Vickers to Hold

Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was downgraded by investment analysts at DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Shenzhou International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SHZHY stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.88. 11,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. Shenzhou International Group has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. The company also produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. In addition, it is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

