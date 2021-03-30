Sheryl Palmer Sells 6,840 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,905.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00.

TMHC stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 797,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,835,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

