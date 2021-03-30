Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $117,778.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $9.04 or 0.00015299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00058637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00262475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.73 or 0.00932034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00077598 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031246 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

