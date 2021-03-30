SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $319,196.35 and $117.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,863.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.75 or 0.03103384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.90 or 0.00329412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $525.37 or 0.00892521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.00427080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.58 or 0.00361147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00258398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022225 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

