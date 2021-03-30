ShipChain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 117.9% higher against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $2,072.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,695.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.47 or 0.00642898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00068374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027455 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.