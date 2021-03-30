Shivom (OMX) Price Reaches $0.0004

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Shivom coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 10,921.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00637411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027411 BTC.

Shivom (OMX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene, DDEX, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

