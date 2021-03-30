ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Gap Up to $102.98

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.98, but opened at $108.00. ShockWave Medical shares last traded at $117.50, with a volume of 6,821 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.16, for a total value of $544,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $44,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 974,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,709,060 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

