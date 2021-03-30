Short Interest in Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Increases By 76.0%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the February 28th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AKZOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Redburn Partners lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akzo Nobel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.55%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

