Short Interest in American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) Decreases By 31.3%

American Caresource Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNOW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GNOW stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. American Caresource has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

About American Caresource

American CareSource Holdings, Inc provides urgent and primary care services in the United States. The company operates healthcare centers that offer non-life-threatening out-patient medical care for the treatment of acute, episodic, and chronic medical conditions. Its healthcare centers provide treatment of general medical problems, including colds, flus, ear infections, hypertension, asthma, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other conditions; treatment of injuries, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains, bruises, and cuts; minor non-emergent surgical procedures; diagnostic tests, such as X-rays, electrocardiograms, complete blood counts, and urinalyses; and occupational and industrial medical services, including drug testing, workers' compensation cases, and pre-employment physical examinations.

