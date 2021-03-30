Short Interest in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Rises By 77.6%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the February 28th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.34 million and a PE ratio of -15.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $5,700,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth $9,458,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $28,178,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

