Short Interest in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Grows By 71.1%

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,500 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the February 28th total of 351,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day moving average of $129.28. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $93.36 and a 52 week high of $145.90.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.