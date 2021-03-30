Short Interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Expands By 73.7%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the February 28th total of 598,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aurora Mobile stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.26% of Aurora Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

NASDAQ JG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,127. Aurora Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $478.15 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, and sharing and short message service. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.