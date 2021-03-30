Short Interest in AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Drops By 30.0%

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,112,200 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,589,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SAUNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AusNet Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AusNet Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

SAUNF opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42. AusNet Services has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.54.

AusNet Services Ltd owns and operates an electricity transmission network in Australia. It operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Mondo segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users, including metering.

