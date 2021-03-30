Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Drops By 30.8%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASTVF opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $12.00.
About Austevoll Seafood ASA
