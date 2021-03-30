Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Drops By 30.8%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASTVF opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Get Austevoll Seafood ASA alerts:

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, the Pacific, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, harvesting, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.