Short Interest in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Increases By 82.3%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the February 28th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 45.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth about $2,900,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 122.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDMO shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.